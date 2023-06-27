SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Heat Advisory for parts of the Bay Area will be in effect from Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory pertains to inland portions of the Bay Area and the Central Coast where temperatures in the 90s and low 100s could impact people’s life, health, commerce and travel, the NWS said.

“Our first heat of the season is arriving on Friday and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Bay Area wide with the exception of San Francisco, the coast and those directly along the bay,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan.

Risk for those who are heat-sensitive will be moderate to high, especially those without effective cooling of hydration, the NWS said. The weather service recommends limiting outdoor activities during the afternoon or evening.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“Temperatures will be the highest for the inner East Bay where temps could reach as high as 100 degrees,” Grogan said. “For the inland South and North Bay areas low to mid 90s will be more pervasive with the heat peaking on Saturday. ”

Other safety guidelines recommended by the NWS include:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon or evening

Don’t forget the sunscreen if you plan outdoor activities

Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks

Having had relatively cool temperatures for most of the year, many people may not be acclimated to the sudden spike in temperatures. Grogan says it’s important to be prepared.

“Because it has been a while since we’ve experienced this kind of heat now is the time to make sure you’re ready and have a plan if you are inland and you suffer from heat sensitivity,” she said.

How long with the heatwave last?

The above-average temps are expected to last through the weekend, but should cool off in time for the holiday.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“Things start to pull back by Monday so our 4th of July will be above average but not thankfully as warm as the weekend,” Grogan said.