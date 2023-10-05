SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We may have moved past summer on the calendar, but hot temperatures are still making an impact. A Heat Advisory in the Bay Area begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Friday, the National Weather Service announced.

High temperatures will reach into the 90s across much of the region Thursday, NWS Bay Area said on X. The Heat Advisory issued will specifically affect the Bay Area coastline and include San Francisco. The hot air is also expected to stretch south, where the advisory will also impact the Santa Clara Valley, Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay coast, Carmel Valley and the Northern Salinas Valley.

Daytime highs in these regions will be in the upper 80s to near 100s, well above their average daytime temperatures. The record temperature to beat in Half Moon Bay on Thursday is 82 degrees, a record set in 2013, weather officials said. NWS Bay Area has forecasted Thursday’s high temperature in the coastal town to be 83 degrees. Other normally temperate cities along the Pacific coastline, including San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Monterey, are all forecasted to be 90 degrees Thursday.

Inland, forecasted temperatures continue to rise and will receive the brunt of the heat. Santa Rosa, Concord, Livermore and San Jose are expected to hit the mid-90s Thursday. These regions are also facing a high heat risk, especially for those who are heat sensitive, according to the weather service.