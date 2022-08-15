SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A heat advisory has been issued for inland portions of the Bay Area for Tuesday with high temperatures forecast from the mid-90s to low 100s, the National Weather Service Bay Area announced.

The advisory warns of dangerous inland heat from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Inland areas throughout the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara County, as well as San Benito County and interior Monterey County are expected to see temps in the mid-90s and low 100s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for inland portions of our area for Tuesday as high temperatures are forecast from the mid-90s to the low 100s.



Be sure to stay weather aware and hydrated.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/1dzfOhoo3E — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2022

A tweet from the NWS Bay Area offered the following suggestions for preparing for the heat Tuesday:

The elderly, sick, and homeless are most vulnerable. Have a way to check up on them!

Shift/reschedule outdoor activities away from the hottest parts of the day (11am-6pm)

In San Benito County, authorities warned of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 106 possible and advised residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms and out of the sun. Tuesday’s advisory is an extension of an advisory that was issued Monday for excessive heat in the Bay Area.