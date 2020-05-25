Heat Advisory issued for most of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect excessively hot temperatures across the Bay Area starting Memorial Day.

How hot is it going to be? Expect temperatures to rise 14 to 21 degrees above average today!

Monday will start off mild, but will turn hot by late morning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday and lasting through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Heat Advisory covers all inland area of the Bay; not included are San Francisco and other locations along the Bay and coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be the hottest days of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Solano County.

Those of you further inland could feel temps pushing past 100 degrees, with some pockets beyond 105 degrees.

Once the high breaks, this will allow traffic in from the Pacific and general cooling from our current lofty numbers. However, an interesting low looks to plow past us into the following weekend. This will not only break the lofty high temperatures but bring a shot of rain and possibly thundershowers to the area.

Latest Stories: