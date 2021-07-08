Heat advisory issued in Santa Clara County for the weekend

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 29: People play in a fountain outside of the Fairmont Hotel August 29, 2007 in downtown San Jose, California. The U.S. Census Bureau released its newest population survey today and named San Jose, California as the richest city in the United States with a population of 500,000 or more. The median household income in San Jose is $74,000. San Francisco, California and San Diego, California were second and third followed by Seattle, Washington and Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (BCN) – Temperatures in the Santa Clara Valley are expected to reach the high 90s and low 100s this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory warning.

The warning starts on Friday at noon and lasts until Sunday night.

The weather service said hottest temperatures are expected for interior valley locations with temperatures expected to go above 100 degrees during the day and nighttime temperatures as high as 70 degrees in some areas.

Temperatures are also expected to stay high in the Santa Clara Valley going into next week, but Monday and Tuesday will be “noticeably cooler” with temperatures in the lower 90s in warmer spots, the weather service said.

Santa Clara County offers many cooling centers throughout the county and urges residents who do not have access to air conditioning to utilize the public spaces that are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As the county uses public libraries and other community centers, there is a long, changing list of available options.

To find the closest one, people can visit https://emergencymanagement.sccgov.org/residents/hot-weather-safety.

The National Weather Service also issued an excessive heat warning in the North and East Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, interior Monterey County and San Benito County with temperatures potentially reaching 110 degrees over the weekend.