Heat Advisory: October brings triple-digit temps to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the first day of October but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

A Heat Advisory starts at 11 a.m. in the Bay Area on Thursday, with above average seasonal temperatures, according to meteorologists.

Here’s a look at early morning temperatures around the Bay Area from the National Weather Service:

According to the advisory, temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 degrees in the hottest inland areas. And generally, temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees above average for this time of the year.

This makes for dangerous conditions — not only due to heat-related illnesses, but also because of fire danger.

The heat, low humidity and strong winds are also raising alarm for potential wildfire spread in the areas close to where the Glass Fire is already burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.

A Red Flag Warning begins at 11 a.m. and goes through 6 p.m. Friday. The last time there was a Red Flag Warning, the Glass Fire exploded. It’s now over 56,000 acres and just 5% contained.

And one more reason to stay indoors Thursday: The air quality. Those high winds are also blowing smoky air from the Glass Fire over the Bay Area, causing poor air quality throughout the region.

However, while indoors, be diligent not to crank up the A/C and stick to handwashing dishes and clothes — a Power Alert is issued for the Bay Area from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials recommend the thermostat be set to 78 degrees.

