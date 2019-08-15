Heat brings on extreme fire danger

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – East Bay firefighters worked through the night to put out a brush fire that burned in Brentwood, and crews are prepared for another day of extreme heat and increased fire.

The fire in Brentwood was contained at 20 acres.

Crews actually spent several hours putting out several small fires in the burned area on Vasco and Marsh Creek Road.

No homes were impacted as this is a rural area near Highway 4 and the communities of Byron and Brentwood.

Recently, we have seen multiple fires ignite in the Bay Area along freeways, especially because there is so much dry grass.

And with the heat we are experiencing today, fire danger is only going to get worse.

At some point today, it is going to be 106 degrees in the Brentwood area.

Many cities will have triple-digit temperatures, so fire crews will be on standby in every county making sure they are ready to respond to any wildfire that may spark up.

As we head into another fire season, it’s important to be prepared.

Make sure you have an emergency bag ready with anything you may need in case you have to evacuate.

Also, have a plan in place with your loved ones or coworkers so that if a fire starts in your area – you know where you’re going to go – this will make things less chaotic.

