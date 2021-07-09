Heat Wave: Bay Area temperatures rising to triple-digits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is feeling the sizzling July heat wave on Friday, with a Heat Advisory already expanded to include the North Bay Valleys.

San Jose, Santa Rosa and Napa are also under the Heat Advisory.

But even more serious heat is scorching surrounding areas, where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect starting at noon. The toasty temperatures are forecasted to last through Sunday.

The purple areas in the map below are at risk of hitting triple-digit temperatures this weekend:

NWS excessive heat

Aside from the most coastal neighborhoods in the Bay Area, most places will reach mid 90s to low 100s – making officials concerned about residents getting heat-related sickness, or even death.

The National Weather Service urges people to stay safe by keeping cool and hydrated.

Friday's forecast! Dangerously hot conditions are likely to impact interior & higher elevation locations of the San Francisco Bay Area through this upcoming weekend. Onshore flow will likely provide relief to the coast & areas around the immediate bay shoreline. #CAHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1NpwbMWkEr — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 9, 2021

Bay Area counties have opened up cooling centers where residents can get relief from the heat in air conditioned spaces.

Click here for cooling centers in Santa Clara County.

Contra Costa County is offering some libraries, county buildings and community centers as shelters from the heat. Click here for specific addresses and opening hours.

People who are staying home can keep their curtains drawn to keep the hot sunlight from raising indoor temperatures and utilize fans and cold water.