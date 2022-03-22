SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is seeing weather heat up just couple days after the beginning of spring.

“High temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday should be 10 to 20 degrees above normal in many spots,” National Weather Service Bay Area stated in a tweet. “Are you ready for the heat? Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon.”

The high in San Francisco today is 70 degrees. Coastal cities such as Pacifica and Half Moon Bay will see temperatures in the early 70s.

Inland cities such as San Jose down south and Santa Rosa up north will see temperatures in the 80s. The East Bay will see similar temperatures.

Cities on the bayside of the peninsula will see temps in the high 70s.

The weather will start to cool down tomorrow and Thursday, with a chance of rain this weekend.