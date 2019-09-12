Heat Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area as heat wave begins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s going to be a hot finish to the work week as the Bay Area warms up just in time for the end of summer.

After such a nice run of fall weather these past few days, the summer heat is coming in full throttle with temperatures hot across the Bay.

Those along the coast will see temperatures in the 70’s along the coast, 80’s across the Bay, and 90’s for inland valleys.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday for interior valleys, the San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco, northern Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito Counties, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures ramp up across the #BayArea starting today and peak on Friday. Temperatures will still be warm on Saturday, despite the start of a cooling trend that will spell relief by Sunday #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cHTbzXzpg0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2019

Friday is looking to be even hotter for most areas, with highs rising well into the upper 90’s inland, and even some 90’s right along the Bay, with a few triple digits mixed in away from the water.

After the next three days though, the Bay will begin to see a cooling trend into the end of the weekend, with highs making a return to fall-like conditions we’d been enjoying in the start of the week.

More substantial warming across the region can be expected tomorrow with heat likely reaching coastal areas as well. Still some uncertainty tomorrow regarding the development and strength of offshore flow. Temps along the coast could end up being warmer than forecast.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/38YVdabdaM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2019

