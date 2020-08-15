Heat wave triggers fire, virus concerns across Bay Area

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — By mid afternoon Friday, Crown Beach in Alameda was already packed with people, and with high temperatures expected to continue, so are the crowds. But it’s not just the heat that’s bringing people out.

“Since the beginning of COVID, we have had a much higher activity level in the parks and visitor ship has definitely gone up,” East Bay Regional Parks Police Capt. Alan Love said.

Love says for the most part people have been good about wearing masks and social distancing, but signs are in place and officers are on hand to remind people who are not. COVID-19 has lead to the closure of most swim areas in Park District, as well as picnic tables and barbecues.

“So we ask people to think about that when going to the park in terms of how they will deal with that,” Capt. Love said. “It’s definitely a challenge.”

The hot weather is also bringing with it fire concerns in the inland areas, increased staffing is now in place, with added coverage.

“And we’re going to be staffing overnight in the Berkeley Oakland Hills which is not a normal practice for the Park District,” Love said. “We do that during increased danger times.”

Parks officials also remind people to focus on the heat by making sure they bring enough water for themselves and their pets and even consider leaving the pets at home if it get too hot.

