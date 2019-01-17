Heaviest rain to fall during evening commute Video Video Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Heavy rain is becoming more widespread across the Bay Area and as the rain continues to increase, the higher the risk of traffic accidents.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall during the evening commute, according to KRON4's Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez.

The National Weather Service warns drivers to slow down and never drive through flood waters.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late Wednesday night. The heaviest rain and strong winds will sweep across the Bay Area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Alameda Police Department shared a few reminders to be safe on your evening commute, including to make sure your headlights are on, leave extra space between you and other cars, and reduce your speed.

See the Tweet below of the full list of safety tips:

And so it begins...🌧☔️⛈

✔️Headlights on 🚘

✔️Give extra distance behind other cars 🚗 🚗

✔️Hydroplaning is real! Reduce your speed🤚

✔️Fully stop at stop signs 🛑

✔️If visibility becomes extremely poor... pull over ➡️

✔️ That call/text/tweet/snap can wait 🙅‍♂️📱 pic.twitter.com/y51xhVoDCT — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) January 16, 2019

