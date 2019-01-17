Heaviest rain to fall during evening commute
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Heavy rain is becoming more widespread across the Bay Area and as the rain continues to increase, the higher the risk of traffic accidents.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall during the evening commute, according to KRON4's Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez.
The National Weather Service warns drivers to slow down and never drive through flood waters.
>> CLICK HERE TO TRACK STORM WITH INTERACTIVE RADAR
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late Wednesday night. The heaviest rain and strong winds will sweep across the Bay Area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Alameda Police Department shared a few reminders to be safe on your evening commute, including to make sure your headlights are on, leave extra space between you and other cars, and reduce your speed.
>>CLICK HERE TO SEE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ON MAP
See the Tweet below of the full list of safety tips:
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD