SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home.

The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, officials said. No injuries were reported.

SFFD said the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. They added the front of the house was damaged.

San Bruno Avenue in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. The house is located right off of Highway 101.