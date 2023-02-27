SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy gunfire was reported in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened at the intersection of 9th Street and Howard Street.

SFPD said a vehicle was driving north on 9th Street when one or two people opened fire. There were “a lot” of shell casings in the street after the shooting.

Police were unsure if anyone was struck by the gunfire as of Monday afternoon. Officers were told of a white Mercedes Benz leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting. SFPD is unsure of the car’s involvement.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.