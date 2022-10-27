SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating an anonymous tip of a threat at Santa Cruz High School, according to a Facebook post from Santa Cruz City Schools. There has been no evidence of a threat or violence on campus, the post said.

A representative of the California Highway Patrol independently confirmed the school lockdown to KRON4.

A Santa Cruz PD spokesperson described the scene as “active and fluid” and said they were actively clearing the campus. There has been no sign of a shooter or injuries.

Police also confirmed that one person was detained on the campus but there was no link at this time to the threat.

Several schools in the district are sheltering in place while police conduct investigations, according to the post. An earlier tweet from CalTrans confirmed heavy law enforcement presence around Santa Cruz High School.

“All students are safe,” read an Instagram post from Santa Cruz High School. The post also said that police were on site and advised parents to not come to campus.

Santa Cruz PD advised in a tweet that a reunification area for parents and students has been established at Depot Park. “At this time, it is not evident that there was an active shooter and no injured persons have been located,” the tweet read.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Other nearby schools in the district were also put under shelter-in-place orders including Mission Hill Middle School and Bayview Elementary.

At a news conference, Santa Cruz PD said hundreds of officers from multiple agencies responded to the reported threat. Air support and drones were also deployed to the scene. The Scotts Valley Police Department posted that it was “coordinating with multiple agencies” in response and confirmed that there was no evidence of an active shooter and “no injured persons have been located.”

According to a post from the County of Santa Cruz, “there was a caller who reported an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School” but the County Office of Education said the “caller claimed it was in a classroom which does not exist.”

Law enforcement officials said the search of the campus will take at least an hour. At this time, the school is still locked down.

Bay City News contributed to this report.