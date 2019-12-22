Heavy morning rain leaves roads slick throughout Bay Area

FREMONT (KRON) — Heavy rain and strong winds have hit the Bay Area.
The storm has been most intense Sunday morning.
Wet weather has left roads slick, causing one car crash that closed all northbound lanes on Highway 101 around 5 a.m. in San Mateo.
CHP wants to remind everyone to be careful on the roads on Sunday and slow down.
Prepare to leave early if you can.
Stay safe!
