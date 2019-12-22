Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Heavy morning rain leaves roads slick throughout Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT (KRON) — Heavy rain and strong winds have hit the Bay Area.

The storm has been most intense Sunday morning.

Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center

Wet weather has left roads slick, causing one car crash that closed all northbound lanes on Highway 101 around 5 a.m. in San Mateo.

CHP wants to remind everyone to be careful on the roads on Sunday and slow down.

Prepare to leave early if you can.

Stay safe!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News