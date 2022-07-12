SANTA CLARA (KRON) – There was significant police activity at the Kaiser Permanente emergency room at 700 Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara, the public information officer for the Santa Clara Police Department told KRON4 early Tuesday, but the incident has come to a “peaceful resolution.”

Police responded incident that was reported before 5 a.m., the officer continued. It was not an active shooter incident, but the scene is active and more personnel are being deployed.

Police asked patients to call the hospital before going there if they have an appointment. There were no road closures but people are being asked to avoid the area.

“Hospital staff en route to work or on-site should follow the directions of police personnel,” the department stated via Facebook.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. the department stated that it came to “a peaceful resolution with a subject in the emergency room” and that a full press release would be distributed after an investigation.

