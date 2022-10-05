CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — There was a large police presence reported at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord Wednesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed several police cars in front of the Round1 arcade.

Police are asking people to stay away from the mall as officers investigate. Additional information about the circumstances of the incident was not available.

Last week, there was a standoff near the mall when a rape suspect barricaded himself in a Nordstrom Rack. After 13 hours, the suspect was arrested and identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.