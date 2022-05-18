OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There was heavy police activity in Oakland Wednesday night after California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Interstate-580 and Seminary Avenue.

CHP told KRON4 that it responded at 8:20 p.m. to calls regarding a traffic crash. CHP issued a ‘Sigalert’ for significant traffic. One lane was closed, as well as the eastbound 580 Seminary off-ramp. Police asked drivers to avoid the area and find other routes.

CHP said there was a ‘possible shooting’ that originated in Oakland.

