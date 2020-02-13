SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities have contained an area of a neighborhood in San Jose Thursday morning as they continue to search for a wanted fugitive believed to be in the area.
At this time there is a heavy police presence in the area of Tully Road and Vista Verde.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Heavy police activity shuts down San Jose neighborhood as search for wanted fugitive continues
- Tokyo officials reiterate that the Olympics are on
- ‘I overreacted’: Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over Bryant
- Car plows into pedestrians in San Francisco; 3 injured
- CDC confirms 2nd coronavirus case in California