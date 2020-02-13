Live Now
Heavy police activity shuts down San Jose neighborhood as search for wanted fugitive continues

Bay Area

There is a heavy police presence near Tully Road and Vista Verde in San Jose on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. / Will Tran KRON4 News

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities have contained an area of a neighborhood in San Jose Thursday morning as they continue to search for a wanted fugitive believed to be in the area.

At this time there is a heavy police presence in the area of Tully Road and Vista Verde.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

