Heavy police presence expected at Levi’s Stadium for Vikings-49ers

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Just as they are at every home 49ers game, Santa Clara police will be out in force on Saturday.

Capt. Whaid Kasem said his officers will be everywhere.

“There’s a lot of law enforcement personnel out here that may not be dressed in typical law enforcement attire. But rest assure they’re out here,” Kasem said. “They may be dressed as fans, they may be riding through the parking lot, but they are out here and we have a lot of eyes and ears assisting us.”

And just as it was at the Super Bowl back in 2016 and at every home game, K-9s will be deployed to sniff out the potential for trouble.

Mobile patrols will keep tabs on the perimeter and parking lots.

“Not only patrolling the parking lots in and around the stadium, but actually providing specific patrols,” Kasem said.

Kazem said Tasman Drive will be shutdown on Saturday and reminded fans about the need to arrive early to avoid congestion on Great America Parkway, and to consider public transit and car pooling.

As for do’s and don’ts…

“Do enjoy the game, do come and stay in Santa Clara. The don’ts are pretty much don’t do things you wouldn’t want done to you. Abide by the rules in the venue. Park in places that are appropriate parking locations. The stadium is very sophisticated and so there are going to be a lot of eyes watching everyone.”

Surveillance cameras are also part of the team.

Fans are urged to say something if they see something. The code of conduct is posted for all to see and there are consequences for those who fail to obey the rules.

“Intoxication, fighting, anything like that is not going to be tolerated. And the law enforcement personnel will take action,” Kasem said. “We want everyone to enjoy the game, that’s what they’re here for, that’s what they paid ticket prices for. And we really want them to enjoy the event, and not enjoy the rest of this venue sitting with us in our holding facility.”