Heavy police presence at Target in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — There is a heavy police presence at the Target on Lone Tree Way in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston is at the scene, where there are lots of police cars in the parking lot of the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center.

A witness at the scene told KRON4 there was reportedly a shooting by the pharmacy inside the Target.

The witness also told KRON4 all employees are safe.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

