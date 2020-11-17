Heavy rain adds concern to new Marin County restrictions

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, California moved 41 counties back to the most restrictive tier, and 11 counties back to the second-most restrictive tier.
Marin County shifted from the orange, “moderate risk” tier to the red, “substantial risk” tier. Outdoor dining is still allowed, but people may not want to partake as heavy rain pours into the North Bay just a day after the rollback.
It leaves concerns for businesses who are wondering how they will survive the winter with outdoor-only services allowed.
Other restrictions in Marin include:
- Retail establishments and indoor malls are allowed at 50% capacity
- Restaurants are allowed outdoor service only
- Bars and breweries closed unless serving full meals outdoors
- Wineries are allowed outdoor service only
- Personal care services are allowed indoors
- Museums, places of worship, and movie theaters are all allowed 25% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers are allowed at 10% capacity
The change to Tier 2 does not affect Marin’s school reopening process. Local schools started re-opening on September 8 while the county was in the purple tier, and now 70% of Marin schools are open to some form of classroom-based learning.
So far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 infection that occurred within school settings.
