(KRON) — The National Weather Service forecasts announced Saturday that Monday will be the most impactful day during the projected onset of rains in the Bay Area this coming week.

The weather service said stronger showers, gusty winds, and potentially a few thunderstorms will be experienced that day across the region, with moderate risks likely in the North Bay, SF Peninsula, Santa Cruz, and Big Sur.

Rains will begin Sunday through Thursday, with coastal mountains forecast to receive about 4-6 inches, and the Salinas and Santa Clara Valleys, 1-2 inches, it said.

Nuisance roadway flooding is the most likely impact in affected areas, according to the NWS.

KRON4’s meteorologist Dave Spahr forecasts that Saturday will be mostly sunny. However, heavy rains are due for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Spahr forecasts that the Bay Area will trend in the 60s on Saturday and sunny. For Sunday, showers and thundershowers are predicted with temperatures in the mild-60s.

Next week, Spahr forecasts colder air in the midweek and more rain.

Bay City News contributed to this article.