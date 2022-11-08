SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heavy rain is impacting the Bay Area early Tuesday, and the morning commute will probably be slow and ugly.

Rainfall is most acute in the East Bay and the South Bay during this, the first big rain of the fall season.

Roads are slippery due to oil, dirt and rubber that have not been washed away yet, and hydroplaning is a serious risk.

KRON ON is streaming live

Not driving won’t spare commuters the impact, either: Bay Area Rapid Transit is seeing up to 10 minute delays systemwide due to the conditions. BART advises people to “please watch your step on wet platforms and stairways.”

And commuters between Antioch and Pittsburg are going to have to take a bus, as BART is not providing service between the stations as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“BART reports no service between Antioch and Pittsburg Center,” the agency stated. “Mutual aid provided. Tri Delta is providing bus service on Bus 380 and 387 for service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg Bay Point stations. Board trains at Pittsburg Bay Point for service to SFO.”

Half-an-inch to an inch of rain is expected, and some spots may see totals above 1.5 inches, especially along the coastal peaks.

Isolated heavy downpours are possible all day, according to KRON4’s John Shrable, who also reports that there could be isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Skies tomorrow will be much drier, and should remain that way most of the week.

John Shrable contributed reporting.