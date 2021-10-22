Heavy rain pours over Bay Area: video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is pouring down on parts of the Bay Area on Friday morning to levels that the region rarely sees.

Southern Marin county including parts of Sonoma county rain rates currently upwards to 0.30" to locally over 1/2" per hour. Rain is extending to Napa county and a stronger band of rain is nearing San Francisco and San Mateo counties. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

The Bay Area is facing a series of storms this week with on-and-off showers.

The National Weather Service said San Francisco International Airport even set a rainfall record for Oct. 21 with 0.44 inches of rain. The last rainfall record for Oct. 21 was 0.13 inches in 1970.

SFO on Friday morning, Oct. 22 around 5:30 a.m.

Some parts of the Bay Area are feeling heavier showers compared to other areas.

Video recorded on Alemany Blvd near the I-280 onramp in San Francisco around 4 a.m.:

Drivers should be weary of invisible puddles on the road that are hard to see while the sun is down. On Highway 101, cars could be seen driving and making huge splashes while driving into large puddles.