Heavy rain, wind to soak Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Have your umbrellas in handy!

A strong cold front is expected to bring the first significant rainfall of the season to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Gusty winds and thunderstorms are also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rain is expected to start Tuesday afternoon, with showers also expected Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day).

Here’s a timeline for when the rain is expected Tuesday:

2 p.m to 5 p.m.: Light showers start in North Bay

4 to 5 p.m.: Rest of Bay Area sees start of rain

6 to 8 p.m.: Heavy rain makes its way into the North Bay

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Heavy rain for rest of Bay Area

The National Weather Service is predicting rainfall estimates from 0.5″ to 1″, with 1.5″ in the coastal mountains.

With the rain comes colder temperatures, with highs in the upper 40’s to mid-50’s and lows in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Heavy snow will also make its way to the Sierra Nevada, with some light snow on higher Bay Area peaks, officials said.

Snow will be likely in the Sierra Tuesday night into Wednesday, with about two to three feet possible above 3,000 to 5,000 feet.

Monday is the suggested day for Thanksgiving travel.