Heavy rain, winds and flooding concerns to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first ‘atmospheric river’ of the season has arrived in the Bay Area, and is planning to stay until Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S WEATHER CENTER

Rain Totals

Expect two to four inches of rain for most of the Bay Area.

However, our local hills and mountains could see more than 4 inches of rain.

Rainfall is expected to pick up Saturday night into Sunday, with scattered showers lasting through Tuesday.

Radar at 5:30 pm – showing light rain around the Bay Area and the Central Coast, with larger cells moving east toward Marin/Sonoma Cos. as well as S. Monterey Co. Rainfall is forecast to pick up tonight and into tomorrow, with scattered rain lasting thru Tues. #moreToCome #cawx pic.twitter.com/7SSEoGaPw0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2019

Wind Speeds

Wind speeds could reach 20 to 40 mph.

But along the coast and the highest peaks, wind speeds could see numbers reach more than 60 mph.

The strongest winds are expected from Saturday evening through about midday Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning has been issued throughout the Bay Area coast lines.

Flooding Concerns

Flooding has been a concern for the North Bay because of the Kincade Fire burn area.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect from now until late Sunday night.