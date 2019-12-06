Heavy rainfall, strong winds anticipated in Bay Area Friday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy Friday, Bay Area!
Dry start to your Friday morning, but don’t let that fool you.
A storm is on its way to the Bay.
Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center
Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected throughout the entire Bay Area between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday.
There are some risks of flash flooding up in the North Bay.
Be on the lookout for flash flood advisories.
Showers are expected to peak from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.
After that, rain should die down.
Keep your umbrellas nearby and stay safe!