Heavy rainfall, strong winds anticipated in Bay Area Friday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy Friday, Bay Area!

Dry start to your Friday morning, but don’t let that fool you.

A storm is on its way to the Bay.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected throughout the entire Bay Area between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday.

There are some risks of flash flooding up in the North Bay.

Be on the lookout for flash flood advisories.

Updated rainfall forecast for the front due to arrive later this afternoon/evening with showers through the weekend. #CAwx #ColdFrontFriday #BayAreaWeekend pic.twitter.com/gGMnzXvroQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2019

Showers are expected to peak from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

After that, rain should die down.

Keep your umbrellas nearby and stay safe!