Heavy rainfall, strong winds anticipated in Bay Area Friday afternoon

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy Friday, Bay Area!

Dry start to your Friday morning, but don’t let that fool you.

A storm is on its way to the Bay.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected throughout the entire Bay Area between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday.

There are some risks of flash flooding up in the North Bay.

Be on the lookout for flash flood advisories.

Showers are expected to peak from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

After that, rain should die down.

Keep your umbrellas nearby and stay safe!

