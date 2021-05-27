Heavy smoke visible at Richmond Chevron refinery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the Richmond Chevron refinery Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Chevron said the refinery is experiencing flaring due to a process unit upset.

Employees are working to minimize the flaring.

A Community Warning System Level 1 was issued to inform residents.

“Flaring is an important part of keeping the Refinery running safely. Flares are highly regulated safety devices designed to relieve pressure during the refining processes and help keep our equipment and plants operating safely,” a statement from Chevron read.

More information on real-time air quality data can be found here.

