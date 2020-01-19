Major traffic delays expected throughout Bay Area for Packers-49ers game

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — We are less than 24 hours away from kickoff as the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

The game is officially sold out and about 68,000 people are expected to attend the big game. But the hype is going far beyond Levi’s Stadium. Watch parties have been set throughout the entire Bay Area.

Which means — traffic.

Heavy traffic and major delays are anticipated near Levi’s Stadium and surrounding areas, including Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.

Click here for a look at live traffic conditions

Expect increased traffic to begin around 11:30 a.m. and continue throughout the evening, around the end of the game.

Tasman Drive will be closed from Convention Center Drive to Centennial/Marie P. DeBartolo Way beginning Sunday at 1:30 a.m. until the end of the game.

If you’re heading to Levi’s for the game, you are encouraged to take public transportation. For light rail and bus lines, visit VTA, ACE/Capitol Corridor heavy rail or CalTrain.

If you plan on driving your own car to the stadium, input your address for step-by-step direction to each lot.

Officials warn attendees to NOT park in residential neighborhoods. Parking lots will open at 11:40 a.m. Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased here.

Stadium gates open at 1:40 p.m.

If you plan on using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, use Red Lot 7 for before and after the game.

Residents should allow additional time for travel and consider taking alternate routes to and from their homes.

To reduce traffic in residential neighborhoods, the Santa Clara Police Department will have checkpoints at the following intersections:

Lafayette Street and Calle de Primavera

Lafayette Street and Hogan Drive

Agnew Road and Lakeshore Drive

Agnew Road and Cheeney Street

Wilcox Avenue and Gianera Street

Around 11:30 a.m., Fairway Glen Drive and Eisenhower Drive will be closed on the east side of Lafayette Street. Residents will be encouraged to use Hogan Drive or Calle de Primavera.

During the same timeframe, Bassett Street, Davis Street, Fillmore Street and Lake Santa Clara Drive will be closed to the west of Lafayette Street. Residents will be encouraged to use Cheeney Street and Lakeshore Drive.

Have fun and Go Niners!