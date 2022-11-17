CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The height of fire season is over in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

That’s thanks to much of that rain we’ve seen lately.

At the height of fire season, the district was using they were using several fire engines to put out wildfires, but now they’ll use a single engine to respond to grass fires.

Their biggest response this year was to a marsh fire that burned more than 700 acres and caused massive flooding in Pittsburg as crews dumped water to put the fire out.

This year’s seasonal fire danger lasted 187 days, which is just a few days shorter than last year’s fire danger season, but grass and exterior fires increased by more than 10 percent compared to last year.

All the fires in Contra Costa County were because of human activity.

About 600 of them were in or near homeless encampments.

The good news is this year is that no residents were displaced by wildfire incidents.

Contra Costa County made the decision to end the height of fire season because of the rain we saw.

Officials stated they fared well this year thanks to the rain and people being proactive.

Despite this announcement, fire officials still advise people to practice fire safety and be prepared for next season.

The fire chief said the fire danger is nearly year-round and fire risks are still real.