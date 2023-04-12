SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A memorial for San Francisco drag icon Heklina announced for next month is already sold out. Heklina: A Memorial will take place at the Castro Theatre on May 23 at 7 p.m., according to an Eventbrite page dedicated to the event.

The event is sponsored by Oasis, the nightclub and theater Heklina spearheaded as a drag venue. It will feature a veritable who’s who of SF drag luminaries, including Sister Roma, D’Arcy Drollinger, Nancy French, and Heklina’s frequent collaborator, Peaches Christ.

Christ, aka filmmaker/actor Joshua Grannell, was in London performing with Heklina at the time of her death. The two were set to appear in a production of “Mommie Queerest,” when Christ discovered Heklina, aka Stefan Grygelko, dead in her hotel room.

“On Tuesday May 23rd, we will be honoring the life of an Icon, Heklina, at the Castro Theater in San Francisco,” the event page read. “The evening will be a celebration in remembrance of the many facets of Heklina’s life. Join us for performances, stories, and more from Heklina’s friends… and maybe some frenemies.”

Heklina’s death, which has been characterized as “unexpected,” is currently being investigated by the London Metropolitan Police.