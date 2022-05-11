LIVERMORE (KRON) – A helicopter crashed in Livermore on Wednesday morning, according to the Livermore Fire Department.

This cell phone photo shows the downed helicopter in Livermore. (KRON4 Staff)

Crews are responding to the crash, which happened about an hour ago at 7205 National Avenue, which is a PG&E training facility, fire officials told KRON4. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that a Bell 407 helicopter crashed around 10 a.m. Wednesday, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will be responsible for the investigation.

There was one person on board, and a second person who was participating in a PG&E training operation and was hanging from the aircraft as part of that training, fire officials said.

There were two injuries: one “more critical,” and one minor. The more critical injury was sustained by the person on board, and the minor injury was sustained by the other person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.