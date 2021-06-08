Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hello Kitty fans, we have good news.

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in the Bay Area!

Here’s where you can catch the sweet, bright truck:

Walnut Creek: Saturday, 6/12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Broadway Plaza in the Event Plaza near Macy’s

San Francisco: Saturday, 6/19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stonestown Galleria near the Olive Garden

Pleasanton: Saturday, 6/26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoneridge Shopping Center near Cheesecake Factory

The cafe on wheels will feature new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles including a new t-shirt, a rainbow thermos; and hand-decorated cookie sets.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Friendly reminder: The truck only accepts only credit/debit card payments –no cash.