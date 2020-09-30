Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Calling all Hello Kitty fans!

If you’re looking for something sweet, bright, and downright cute to brighten your day amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you’re in luck.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Bay Area with four stops planned as part of its 2020 West Coast tour.

The popular cafe on wheels features exclusive Hello Kitty Cafe goodies, edibles, and collectibles.

Some of the offerings include new hand-decorated cookie sets and other sweets like mini cakes (pictured above) and macarons, canvas totes, water bottles, mugs, lunchboxes and more.

Because of the pandemic, the Hello Kitty Cafe truck is enforcing new safety procedures and sanitation efforts for guests, including social distancing markers to ensure physical distancing, hand sanitizer, contactless/cashless transactions, and counters/payment readers being wiped down every 30 minutes.

If you plan on visiting the truck, you are advised to be in good health, wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing.

Don’t forget to bring a debit or credit card – no cash will be accepted.

Here are the tour stops and dates for the Bay Area:

Oct. 3 – San Jose at Westfield Valley Fair in the new exterior from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– San Jose at Westfield Valley Fair in the new exterior from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 – Walnut Creek at Broadway Plaza in the Event Plaza near Macy’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Walnut Creek at Broadway Plaza in the Event Plaza near Macy’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 – San Francisco at Stonestown Galleria near the Olive Garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– San Francisco at Stonestown Galleria near the Olive Garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 – Pleasanton at Stoneridge Shopping Center near The Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the Bay Area, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be moving on to Fresno for a stop on Nov. 14.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in Oct. 2014 and has since traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts.

For updates on Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s upcoming appearances, you can follow them on social media.

