Embarcadero Navigation Center construction continues after judge denies injunction

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Embarcadero Navigation Center construction will continue after the judge denied Safe Embarcadero For All’s injunction.

Mayor London Breed discussed the ruling via Twitter Monday afternoon.

We're moving forward because we need more Nav Centers to help people off the streets and connect them with services. We need more Nav Centers, more treatment beds, more permanent supportive housing, and more affordable housing if we're going to address the homelessness crisis. https://t.co/k2R36qpeUB — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 23, 2019

She said they’re moving forward because San Francisco needs more navigation centers to help the homeless.

