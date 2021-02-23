Help Vallejo police solve 21-year-old mother’s murder

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are still trying to find a suspect in the November 2020 killing of a young mother from Richmond.

Ivana Orizabal, 21, was shot in the head in the early evening on November 12, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Her family says she was a passenger in a car along Georgia Street when someone in a passing car randomly fired several shots.

She died of her injuries at the hospital.

“We were given the option… that we would have to disconnect her because pretty much her brain couldn’t handle the bullet and there was nothing else that they could do to save her life,” her cousin Kuiver told KRON4 last year.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle on surveillance footage: A Mercedes Benz M Class SUV, possibly from 2005-2010.

However, as of February 2021, police are still without leads on the white SUV or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430.