Helping the homeless in the Bay Area during the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — For “Joe,” whose home is a tent in San Jose’s Roosevelt Park, a new wool blanket is truly something to be thankful for.

The blankets, sweaters and socks were delivered to homeless camps by Cham ministries pastor Scott Wagers who says the pandemic is making it harder than ever to help the homeless.

Lows in the 30’s overnight has unhoused people bundled up against the cold, in search of someplace to sleep. Sunday’s stabbing spree at Grace Baptist Church that left two unhoused people dead and three other people injured means there is one less cold weather shelter.

The pandemic put a stop to Thanksgiving dinner at St. James Park but there were more still more blankets, gloves and hats courtesy of Pleasanton’s Lion’s Den organization.

The cold weather gear was welcome but it’s hard to stay warm when you have to stay away from other people.

Pastor Wagers expects as many as 200 deaths among the county’s homeless this year. Not necessarily from COVID but COVID is making it harder.

On outreach efforts. He believes the worst is still to come.