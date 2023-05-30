Stacks of $100 bills were recovered by police after a home burglary. (Image courtesy Hercules Police Department)

(KRON) — A juvenile who burglarized a house in Hercules was nabbed after he stole a fancy watch, $30,000 in cash, and briefly escaped using an Uber driver, according to the Hercules Police Department.

The burglary happened around 6:25 a.m. Sunday at a home on Finch Court. A victim called 911 and told dispatchers that a man had broken down his back door and entered the house.

“The victim fled the residence through the front door and ran to his neighbor’s home. Surveillance at the residence showed a (burglar) wearing a blue jacket, black sweatpants, and a gray shirt wrapped around his face, (who) forced entry by shattering the rear sliding glass door,” HPD wrote.

Officers established a perimeter around the house with assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Pinole Police Department, and a Richmond Police Department K-9 unit. But the burglar slipped away.

“The victim advised approximately $30,000 of cash and property was stolen,” HPD wrote.

This luxury watch was recovered by police after a home burglary. (Image courtesy Hercules Police Department)

Three hours later, over on Bluebird Court, a neighbor was flying his personal drone and spotted a suspect hiding on a green belt, police said. Before officers arrived to the green belt, the suspect hopped into an Uber driver’s gray Honda Accord and drove off, according to HPD.

Officers later found a Honda with Uber logos on the windows at the corner of Meadowlark and Tanager Way.

“A high-risk stop was conducted and a subject matching the exact description of the suspect in the surveillance video exited the rear passenger seat of the Honda. A search of the rear passenger seat of the Uber revealed over $30,000 of the victim’s property on the floorboard where the subject was seated,” HPD wrote.

The burglar was identified as a juvenile from Texas. He was booked into juvenile hall.