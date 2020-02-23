Hercules man still missing more than a week after disappearance

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — Hercules police say Kwasi Yeboah was supposed to be on his way to work in Richmond when they found his car in the area.
He hasn’t been seen since.
A “high priority” search is underway for Yeboah, who police say is at risk.
He was last seen on Feb. 13 around 1 a.m. at his Hercules home. Marin CHP officers found his tan 2013 Toyota Corolla near the San Rafael/Richmond area around 2 a.m.
All of his personal belongings were in the car.
If you see Yeboah, you are encouraged to contact Pinole-Hercules dispatch at (510) 724-1111.
