Hercules man still missing more than a week after disappearance

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — Hercules police say Kwasi Yeboah was supposed to be on his way to work in Richmond when they found his car in the area.

He hasn’t been seen since.

A “high priority” search is underway for Yeboah, who police say is at risk.

He was last seen on Feb. 13 around 1 a.m. at his Hercules home. Marin CHP officers found his tan 2013 Toyota Corolla near the San Rafael/Richmond area around 2 a.m.

All of his personal belongings were in the car.

If you see Yeboah, you are encouraged to contact Pinole-Hercules dispatch at (510) 724-1111.

Latest News Headlines: