Hercules police arrest 2 suspects in possession of loaded assault rifle

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested late Monday night for being in possession of a loaded assault rifle, according to the Hercules Police Department.

Around 11:04 p.m. police pulled over a red BMW 540 near the 1500 block of Refugio Valley Road for not having any license plates.

The two occupants, who seemed nervous, told the officer that they were on probation.

The driver was a 25-year-old woman from Oakland with an active felony, no-bail warrant for robbery from Newark Police Department. The passenger was a 56-year-old man from Hercules.

The two got out of the vehicle, in addition to an aggressive pit bull in the back seat, according to authorities.

The subjects and vehicle were searched.

Officers found multiple ski masks, different types of gloves and a black duffle bag in the backseat with a fully loaded AR15 short-barreled pistol inside.

Police say the rifle had a high capacity 30 round magazine loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition, in addition to a round in the chamber.

The passenger faces multiple firearm-related charges and the driver was booked on the warrant.

Police say both have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.