(BCN) — A knife-carrying man led Hercules police on a foot chase Saturday afternoon, leading to an officer using his Taser to subdue and arrest the man. At approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police received a Flock camera notification of a stolen Ford Econoline van driving northbound on San Pablo Ave at Tsushima Street.

Officers found the vehicle parked in the nearby Safeway parking lot, while the subject was exiting the driver’s seat. Police said on social media they initiated a “high-risk stop,” but the suspect fled on foot into the forested area across from Safeway.

Another responding officer, driving southbound on San Pablo Avenue, saw the man and chased after him into a creek area.

Police said the man wouldn’t listen to the officer’s commands and “took an aggressive stance against the officer.” Police said the man carried a hunting knife in his waistband.

The officer deployed his Taser and the suspect allegedly still tried getting away until another officer arrived, and police were able to arrest the suspect.

The suspect was in possession of this stolen vehicle (Hercules Police Department). Officers saw the suspect carry this hunting knife concealed in his waistband (Hercules Police Department).

Police said the suspect was on parole for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and then transported to jail. The vehicle was towed.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.