Hercules police investigating 3 home burglaries, attempted burglary in same day

HERCULES (KRON) — The Hercules Police Department is investigating three home burglaries and an attempted home burglary that occurred in a matter of hours on Tuesday.

Each of the homes that were targeted in Hercules are within several miles of each other.

Burglary no. 1

The first burglary occurred just after noon on Tuesday on the 200 block of Starling Way.

Police say the suspects broke into the home through a sliding glass door.

Surveillance video showed three suspects wearing dark clothing, arriving at the home around 11:48 a.m. in a newer, black four-door car.

Police say the suspects parked out in front of the home and went to the backyard before entering through the sliding door.

Burglary no. 2

The second burglary occurred less than an hour later Tuesday on the 100 block of Eucalyptus Knoll in Hercules.

The three male suspects arrived at the home in a car matching the same description as the earlier burglary.

Officers found a broken sliding glass door in the back of the home and an unlocked front door.

Police believe the two initial burglaries are connected.

Burglary no. 3

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Hercules took a report on another home burglary — this time on the 300 block of Weymouth. Police say someone broke into the home between 5 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. through the sliding glass door.

It’s unclear whether this burglary is connected to the other two.

Attempted Burglary

At 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Turquoise Drive for a home burglary that was in progress.

The homeowner told police his doorbell rang and he heard rocks being thrown at a back window.

Police say the homeowner yelled at the suspects to scare them off.

Police are now investigating whether the third burglary and attempted burglary are connected to the same suspects.

Police say the suspects used the same pattern in the other two incidents.

Those with information on the burglaries and attempted burglary are asked to contact Hercules Police.