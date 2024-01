(KRON) — The Hercules Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found near a sidewalk on Thursday, HPD said.

The man’s body was found on a dirt road next to the sidewalk on the 600 block of Alfred Nobel Drive at about 5:45 a.m. He had no detectable pulse.

The victim is believed to be in his 60s. There are no obvious signs of trauma, according to police.

An autopsy and coroner’s report will be conducted. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 724-1111.