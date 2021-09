HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Hercules police have arrested two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop lead to their arrest.

A 29-year-old female and a 25-year-old male, both from Vallejo, were found with a loaded unregistered Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol underneath the seat of their 2010 silver Toyota Camry on August 29 at 2:22 a.m.

Both suspects had outstanding warrants in Contra Costa and Solano County and were transferred to jail.