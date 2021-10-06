Hercules police seek domestic violence suspect

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Hercules police are looking for a domestic violence suspect after the victim’s family member alerted authorities.

On October 5 at around 10:56 p.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of Crane Court.

The officer learned that a victim had arrived at their cousin’s house with bruises all over her neck from an incident at another location.

The victim was brought to the police department where she said her 19 year old boyfriend had an argument and he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her through his bedroom. The boyfriend also pushed the victim and grabbed her by her arms, according to police.

Police say the victim had visible bruising to both arms and a visible scratch on her neck.

An Emergency Protective Order was granted but officers could not find the suspect at their home and he did not answer his phone.