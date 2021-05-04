Here are San Francisco’s new face mask rules

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is on board with the CDC’s new guidance on unmasking.

Acting San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said Monday that they are updating local face mask orders to align with the CDC’s relaxed guidance on when fully vaccinated people should wear a face mask – and when they don’t need to.

The California Department of Public Health adopted the new guidance as well.

First thing’s first – you are only considered to be fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since your second dose of either the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson dose are fully vaccinated two weeks after the one-and-done shot.

But the CDC also mentioned some cases where even unvaccinated people can pull down the mask:

“These changes mean fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people can forgo mask-wearing while

engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, running, hiking or biking alone or with members of

the same household. And, you will no longer need to pull up your mask when simply passing others

by on a sidewalk or trail as the transient passing of people is not a risk of transmission,” said Philip.

But getting the COVID-19 vaccine allows for extra perks, like generally not wearing a mask outdoors unless there is a large sporting event or another specific rule to override it.

For now, the county says everyone must wear a face mask at large events and crowded outdoor settings.

“Use your best judgment,” Mayor London Breed tweeted. “If you’re fully vaccinated, outdoors, and not in a large crowd, there is no need to wear a mask. If you’re indoors with people who may not be vaccinated, keep your mask on.”

People who have not been fully vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask if physical distancing is impossible – like walking on a crowded path passing many people or stopping to have a conversation with someone.

Once San Francisco enters the yellow tier, which is the least restrictive in California’s reopening plan, Philip says fully vaccinated people can also dine outdoors at a restaurant with friends

from multiple households without masks.

San Francisco is anticipating entering the yellow tier this week.