Here are the newest water use restrictions in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin Water Board of Directors approved adding further water restrictions amid a drought.

The Tuesday night vote added limits to irrigation, and requires pool/outdoor tub owners to use pool covers to reduce evaporation.

This is on top of several rules the board previously implemented in order to reduce overall water use by 40% to help preserve a historically low water supply this year.

Anyone caught disobeying the mandatory water restrictions after May 1, 2021, will first get a written warning, then a $25 fine for second violations, and a $250 fine for any following violations.

Here are the current water restrictions in place by Marin Water:

Limit spray irrigation to no more than two days per week.

Limit drip irrigation to no more than three days per week.

Covers are required for all pools and spas to reduce evaporation.

Do not wash vehicles at home. If you need to wash it, use a carwash that recycles water.

No power washing homes or businesses.

Do not wash driveways or sidewalks.

Do not water outdoors between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Do not waste water. Flooding gutters is prohibited.

Leaks must be fixed within 48 hours of being discovered.

Garden hoses must have a shutoff nozzle.

Beginning May 20, golf course irrigation is restricted to greens and tees.

No watering grass on public medians.

No using potable water for dust control, sewer flushing or street cleaning.

No refilling or topping off decorative fountains.

The district may grant exemptions or variances due to hardship, emergency conditions affecting health and safety, or to pursue an alternative means of compliance. For more information, call 415.945.1520. To request a variance, email Variance@MarinWater.org with a detailed explanation as to the reason(s) you are requesting a variance.