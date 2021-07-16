Here are the vaccination policies for Bay Area colleges

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The University of California system is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone, but it’s a different story for Bay Area college students who are not attending U.C. schools this fall.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun takes a look at the different college vaccination policies from campus-to-campus.

COVID-19 vaccine requirements are not uniform across the various colleges and universities in the state of California.

While all nine U.C. schools are mandating students and staff are vaccinated this fall, the 23 public universities and the 500,000 students that make up the California State University system are taking a different approach, as indicated by this statement from the president of SF State, which reads, in part:

“In compliance with CSU policy, SF State plans to require vaccines of all students and employees returning to face-to-face instruction once the vaccines receive full FDA approval. In the meantime, we are following CAL/Osha and public health guidance to continue to keep our campus and community safe.”

Similarly, officials at San Jose State say they strongly recommend the campus community gets the vaccine before the start of the fall 2021 semester, but they too are waiting for guidance from CSU regarding vaccination requirements for students and staff.

Some Bay Area community colleges like Napa Valley College will not require vaccinations this fall, but they do encourage students and staff to get their shots.

However, like the University of California, some Bay Area private colleges and universities are not waiting for the FDA’s full approval of the vaccine to issue a mandate.

This fall students and staff are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at Stanford, Santa Clara University, and Saint Mary’s College, with some allowances for exemptions for documented medical and religious reasons.